Blan tennis wins finale with Amelia 4-1

AMELIA — The Blanchester tennis team defeated Amelia 4-1 Tuesday in a non-league match on the AHS courts.

“This was our last match against Amelia,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton. “They have been great friends and rivals since they joined the SBC. We’re going to miss them, although we hope to start a new non-league rivalry with West Clermont next year.”

Amelia and Glen Este schools are combining to form West Clermont beginning in the fall of 2017.

Blanchester is 6-1 on the year.

Megan Weber had a marathon win at third singles, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

“I was so proud of Megan for being able to pull out that match that ended in fading daylight around 8:15 p.m.,” Sexton said. “She had a tough second set, but really dug deep in hot conditions to pull out the win.”

Brooke Honaker lost a tough one at first singles 7-6(3), 2-6, 2-6.

“Brooke and Molly (Stockton) played an outstanding match,” said Sexton “I don’t think there were many free points for either player during the entire match and I’d be surprised if there were any games that didn’t go to multiple deuces. They battled at the peak of the hot weather and grinded it out for three hours. They played a fantastic match.”

SUMMARY

September 6, 2016

@ Amelia High School

Blanchester 4, Amelia 1

Singles

• Molly Stockton (A) d. Brooke Honaker 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-2

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Kelsey Bose 6-1, 6-1

• Megan Weber (B) d. Jessica Hausel 7-5, 1-6, 7-5

Doubles

• Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick (B) d. Taylor Hogsed, Mackenzie Clark 6-0, 6-4

• Alexis Vestal, Korie White (B) d. Emily Ratliff, Abbey Marsh 6-1, 6-0

Reserve

• Lexie Winemiller, Lydia Falgner won 8-1

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-4.jpg