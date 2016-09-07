Lamke outlasts Linkous for Clinton Swim & Tennis Club tennis title

Brian Lamke outlasted Jeff Linkous 7-5, 7-5 in the championship match of the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club annual tennis tournament.

Playing on the recently refurbished courts at the club, the pair met in a rematch of the 2015 title match.

En route to the championship, Lamke defeated Tim Frazier and Ron Mansfield.

Linkous defeated Donnie Davis and Tracy Burns prior to playing Lamke.

Frazier posted a win over Jeff Borton while Davis defeated Dave Hockman.

The club is currently planning a community tennis tournament for the Memorial Day weekend in 2017. More details will be announced as the date approaches.

Brian Lamke, left, defeated Jeff Linkous, right, in the championship match of the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club annual tournament. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_lamke_linkous.jpg Brian Lamke, left, defeated Jeff Linkous, right, in the championship match of the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club annual tournament. Courtesy Photo