Blanchester 7th, 8th grade football teams take 2 from Goshen


News Journal Report

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade football teams defeated Goshen in a pair of games Aug. 31.

The eighth graders posted a 14-0 shutout win.

Brayden Sipple connected with Brody Rice on a passing touchdown for Blanchester. Blake Richard recorded a rushing touchdown.

Brady Phillips and Colt Conover led an all-around defensive effort, according to a press release from the school.

The seventh grade Wildcats were 20-12 winners.

Adam Frump had three touchdown passes — two went to Blake Coffman and the other went to Ryan Brewer.

Levi St. John and Frump were the defensive leaders, the press release said.

