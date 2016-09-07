Blanchester 7th, 8th grade football teams take 2 from Goshen

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade football teams defeated Goshen in a pair of games Aug. 31.
The eighth graders posted a 14-0 shutout win.
Brayden Sipple connected with Brody Rice on a passing touchdown for Blanchester. Blake Richard recorded a rushing touchdown.
Brady Phillips and Colt Conover led an all-around defensive effort, according to a press release from the school.
The seventh grade Wildcats were 20-12 winners.
Adam Frump had three touchdown passes — two went to Blake Coffman and the other went to Ryan Brewer.
Levi St. John and Frump were the defensive leaders, the press release said.