McClain outlasts East Clinton in SCOL volleyball

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton volleyball team battled McClain to a 3-1 loss Tuesday night in South Central Ohio League action, 19-25, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25.

East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said, “Our middles (Kait Durbin and Kenzie Campbell) had great games defensively. The worked hard to shut down (McClain’s) middle as much as possible.”

Sodini said Paige Lilly hit very well in this one and is improving with every match.

Logan Peterman had two aces and four assists. Mindy Bean had an ace, eight kills and a dig. Campbell had two aces, three kills, five blocks and seven digs. Lacey Peterman had two aces, two kills, five assists and three digs.

Lilly had an ace, nine kills and 10 digs. Durbin finished with two aces, a kill, four blocks and five digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had two blocks and two digs. Carrie Pickering came up with five digs.