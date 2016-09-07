Spirk sparks Hurricane to 5-1 win

Sam Spirk had three goals and two assists to lead Wilmington to a 5-1 win over Washington Wednesday in South Central Ohio League boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

“We’re happy with the win but our style of play was inconsistent with our usual output of energy and know-how performance,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We will need to perform much better if we plan on competing next week with Chillicothe.”

In addition to Spirk, Avery Greenlees and Wyatt Kessler scored goals for the Hurricane.

Charly Schumacher had a pair of assists and Kessler added one assist.