Ladycats, Lady G-Men battle to a 1-1 tie

BLANCHESTER — In a battle of the top two teams in the National Division, Blanchester and Georgetown played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference matchup at Barbour Memorial Field.

The outcome puts the Ladycats at 3-0-2 on the year.

Blanchester held a 24-6 shot advantage in the match.

The Ladycats came out and generated several scoring chances but could not finish, coach Kurt Ballinger said.

“The Ladycats peppered shots at goal from all angles at the edge of the box but were unable to work the Georgetown keeper as most sailed high or wide,” Ballinger said.

With 29 minutes remaining in the match, Amaya Lovell of Georgetown break the 0-0 deadlock with a goal off a Blanchester defensive miscue, Ballinger said.

But 30 seconds later, Emily Hinkle served a through ball to Sierra Drake who powered home a shot to the bottom left of the goal under the Georgetown keeper to tie the match at 1-1, said Ballinger. The goal was the fifth of the season for Drake and her third straight game with a goal.

Regan Ostermeier made one save in goal for BHS. Emma Gundler played a strong game in the midfield, returning from an injury, Ballinger said.