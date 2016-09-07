A look at football in the SCOL, SBAACN

Points were plentiful for teams in the South Central Ohio League in Week 2.

Washington led the way with 48 points in a 48-42 win over Circleville. The Blue Lions, led by the five-touchdown performance of quarterback Jarett Patton, were followed by McClain 41, Miami Trace 30, Hillsboro 26 and Chillicothe 24.

Trace scored 51 in the first week while Washington had 42 and McClain 34.

At this juncture, Wilmington, Washington and Miami Trace are all 2-0 on the year. East Clinton and Hillsboro are still looking for their first wins of the season.

In the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division, four teams are 1-1 while Clermont Northeastern is at 0-2.

Points have been easy to come by for Bethel-Tate 55 and Williamsburg 40 in Week 2. However, the Wildcats put 36 on the board in Week 1 while the Tigers managed just 13.

Around the leagues:

Batavia: After opening with a win over East Clinton, the Bulldogs struggled against Mariemont, gaining just 45 yards of total offense. The ’Dogs defense gave up 467 yards, 194 on the ground.

Bethel-Tate: The Tigers were in full throat with a roaring offense that gained 558 yards against the Rockets. QB Chris Wheeler was 14-20 passing for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Steven Cooper rushed just seven times but had 143 yards and three scores.

Williamsburg: The back and forth slugfest with Paint Valley produced 841 total yards — 498 by the Wildcats. Nate Bogan, the WHS signal-caller, passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Kolh Miller had 108 yards and a touchdown running the ball and 111 yards and a touchdown receiving the ball.

McClain: The Tigers, under former Wilmington coach Jeremey Andrews, have put together two strong offensive performances. Tristan Pitzer, the McClain QB, and Gabe Adams both had at least two touchdowns in the narrow loss to Paint Valley.

Hillsboro: Luke Gallimore had two touchdown runs, one a 79-yarder, but Jack O’Rourke, former Blanchester head coach, is still searching for his first win in red. The Indian defense gave up three first half touchdown passes, including one on a drive that started with 24 seconds to play in the half. But the 23-point difference is a bit misleading. Goshen recovered an onside kick with 50 seconds to play, already up 42-26, and cashed in with another late TD.

Washington: Patton had five scoring strikes and another on the ground as the Blue Lions broke a four-game losing streak to Circleville. Dillon Stewart and Kory Proby both had two receiving TDs as Patton spreads the wealth. Richard Burns also had a receiving TD. Caleb Rice had an interception return of 61 yards for a Blue Lion score.

Miami Trace: The Panthers won a shootout with Carlisle on a 38-yard field goal by Blake Pittser with three seconds left in the game. Tyrae Pettiford had a rushing touchdown and kickoff return for a score. Drake Litteral scored another rushing TD. Skyler McDonald passed to Lance Mick for another Trace touchdown.

Chillicothe: Earned a win despite itself. With 5.4 seconds left, a 24-21 lead and the ball on their own 4, the Cavaliers threw the ball and the pass was incomplete, rather than running the ball and possibly running out the clock. Jackson took over and immediately sent the field goal unit on to the field. The kick missed and the Cavs won by three. For the second week in a row, Chillicothe did not score in the second half.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports