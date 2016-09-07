WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Falcons eye bounce-back against Braves

Clinton-Massie football coach Dan McSurley is not happy with his team’s 27-21 loss to Turpin last week.

“They converted a fourth and 18 on a circus catch with great coverage for a touchdown and the kickoff return right before half were real daggers,” he said. “The big play for us was the botched snap on fourth and two was the one that stands out.”

However, the long-time coach is not discouraged as his squad prepares for Springfield Shawnee this week. Kickoff at Shawnee High School is set for 7 p.m.

“Looking back, it was a great learning experience for some of our younger players,” said McSurley. “I think we had at least eight to nine players that have never been through a Saturday morning film session before.

“You certainly never want to lose any games, however, a tough loss to a team that was a ’15 champion of the ECC (Eastern Cincinnati Conference) and made the play-offs, it’s not all that bad. We’re going to put this one behind us, learn and try and get better every week. I felt we really improved from week one.”

Both Massie and Shawnee are 1-1. The Braves opened with a 31-6 win over Thurgood Marshall then lost last week to Tippecanoe 35-7. Tipp ran for 380 on 53 attempts.

“I think our triple option is going to be what we hang our hats on and the power game to control the clock,” said McSurley, who noted the Falcons had a time of possession advantage against Turpin of 32:07 to 15:53.

Last week, CM had five players with at least 48 yards on the ground. Led by Jaycob Wolf, the Falcons steamrolled their way to 342 yards on the ground. Wolf had 91 yards on 18 attempts and was followed by Christian Poynter (16-84, 2 TD), Weston Trampler (9-63, 1 TD), Luke Richardson (1-54) and Devon O’Bryon (12-48) in the ground game.

Quarterback Michael Guyer makes the Shawnee offense go. He had 146 yards rushing and two scores against Marshall. Jack McCrory had 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the opener.

“Shawnee has some scoring threats on offense that we need to contain,” McSurley said. “Defensively they run a traditional 5-2 base. Preventing big plays will be our focus going forward.”

McCrory, Cyrus Cooper and Tanner VanVelzor are the defensive leaders for Shawnee.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB2_cm_oline-1.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports