WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Astros welcome former KTC rival Rams to Lees Creek

East Clinton looks for its first win this week as former Kenton Trace Conference rival Greeneview comes to Lees Creek.

Kickoff for the non-league game is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Greeneview was 8-4 a year ago and only lost five seniors,” EC coach Jeremy Yankey said. “They are a very good team with great leadership.”

Yankey said senior quarterback Collin Matt, senior tight end Ethan Brads, and senior linebacker Austin Roberts are the leaders for the Rams.

The Rams are 1-1, losing to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 41-22 in Week 1 and defeating Madison-Plains 30-6 in Week 2. Greeneview is a member of the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Jacob Green had 179 yards rushing and two TDs against Plains. Matt had 100 yards and a TD on the ground.

The Astros are 0-2, having lost a pair of hard-fought, closely-contested games. Last week, EC fell to Blanchester 47-33. Yankey said Wildcats’ quarterback Tristan Greene “is a great QB and playmaker.”

East Clinton is just a play or two away from being 2-0, Yankey believes, but the coach knows that’s not the prelude to a quick turnaround.

“It’s not that easy,” he said. “Just getting the kids to believe that they can make stops and not give up big players is the most difficult thing. I believe our schedule only gest more difficult from here on out so we must keep improving each day in order to see success.”

EC’s Brendan Jenkins, the junior signal-caller, accounted for all five TDs in last week’s loss to BHS. He passed for 176 yards and a score while rushing for 68 yards and three TDs. He also had a fumble return of 82 yards for a touchdown.

Anthony Osburn is rounding in to shape. The senior is coming off a knee injury a year ago and had 97 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Wyatt Floyd caught six Jenkins’ passes for 108 yards and a score.

Yankey said Nick Mess, a junior guard, played well along the offense line for EC. Austin Arellano, a sophomore kicker, had a strong game punting, including a long of 59 yards.

Wes Kidder led East Clinton with five tackles and two assists on defense. Mess had three tackles and two assists. Austin Hanners had two tackles and two assists, including a sack.

East Clinton's Wesley Kidder, 42, and Ethan Jones, 41, against Blanchester last week.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

