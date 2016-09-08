7-under par 28 wins senior scramble at Majestic Springs

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The team of Dick Reynolds, Perry Gray, Eddie Camp and Bill Glaspey had a 7-under par 28 Wednesday on the front nine at Majestic Springs Golf Club and won the weekly senior scramble.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Jack Gasaway, Bill Ross, Jim Jones, Dick Mitchener.

• 30: Jack Earley, Jim Hilterbrandt, Tim Martin, Don Sicurella.

• 31: Bernie Maphet, Dennis Fox, French Hatfield, Stew Allen.

• 34: Rodney Williams, Jim Faul, Rick Hanner.

• 34: Marty Coyle, Dave Harp, Tom Jones, Don George.

The outing will tee off 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. All seniors are welcome.