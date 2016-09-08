Posted on by

Wilmington College volleyball falls to Franklin


News Journal Report

The Wilmington College volleyball team won the first set then dropped the next three, losing to Franklin Wednesday in non-conference action, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17, at Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court.

Wilmington claimed the opener with a match-high nine kills in the set and it was the only positive hitting set of the match.

Freshman Amber Rox (Lawrenceburg, IN/Lawrenceburg) had a career-high 50 attacks, finishing with 10 kills. She added eight digs.

Freshman Alyssa McKenzie (Adrian, MI/Adrian) tied a career-high with 19 assists.

Junior Becca Harting (Farmersville, OH/Valley View) recorded more than 20 digs for the first time in her career, finishing with 21. It’s her ninth career match with double-figure digs.

Freshman Lauren Fraysier (Marion, OH/River Valley) and senior Kara Short (Conover, OH/Fairlawn) had five kills each.

Wilmington (0-3) will be participating in the Mount St. Joseph University tournament Friday and Saturday. The Fightin’ Quakers will play Berea 6 p.m. Friday, the host Lions 11 a.m. Saturday and complete the three-game tournament with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday match against North Central.

News Journal Report

comments powered by Disqus