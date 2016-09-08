Wilmington College volleyball falls to Franklin

The Wilmington College volleyball team won the first set then dropped the next three, losing to Franklin Wednesday in non-conference action, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17, at Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court.

Wilmington claimed the opener with a match-high nine kills in the set and it was the only positive hitting set of the match.

Freshman Amber Rox (Lawrenceburg, IN/Lawrenceburg) had a career-high 50 attacks, finishing with 10 kills. She added eight digs.

Freshman Alyssa McKenzie (Adrian, MI/Adrian) tied a career-high with 19 assists.

Junior Becca Harting (Farmersville, OH/Valley View) recorded more than 20 digs for the first time in her career, finishing with 21. It’s her ninth career match with double-figure digs.

Freshman Lauren Fraysier (Marion, OH/River Valley) and senior Kara Short (Conover, OH/Fairlawn) had five kills each.

Wilmington (0-3) will be participating in the Mount St. Joseph University tournament Friday and Saturday. The Fightin’ Quakers will play Berea 6 p.m. Friday, the host Lions 11 a.m. Saturday and complete the three-game tournament with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday match against North Central.