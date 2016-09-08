Lebanon hands Massie 4-1 tennis defeat

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by Lebanon 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league match at LHS.
“Matches were close on all courts, but we just couldn’t capitalize on opportunities,” said CM coach Lynn Deatherage.
Hailey Clayborn picked up the only CMHS win, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at first singles.
Anne Thompson lost a three-set marathon, 7-5, 4-6, 12-14.
SUMMARY
September 7, 2016
@Lebanon High School
Lebanon 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Hailey Clayborn defeated Katie Oliver 6-1, 6-1
• Anne Thompson was defeated by Katie Plzak 7-5, 4-6, 12-14
• Morgan Edgar was defeated by Mollie Langdon 3-6, 4-6
Doubles
• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb were defeated by Jackie Brake, Mia Kordowski 3-6, 2-6
• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly were defeated by Lucy Colangelo, Sam Gustin 4-6, 2-6