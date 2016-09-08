Kiwanis Classic set for Friday, Saturday at Wilmington College

The annual Kiwanis Classic men’s soccer tournament kicks off Friday afternoon at Wilmington College’s Townsend Field when Albion faces Ohio Northern at 5 p.m.

The Wilmington College men’s soccer team will meet Mount St. Joseph 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The tournament continues Saturday with Ohio Northern squaring off against Mount St. Joseph at 5 p.m. and Wilmington going against Albion at 7:30 p.m.

Albion College is 1-1. The Brits opened with a 3-2 win over Grinnell but lost to Loras 4-1. Albion was 5-13-1 last season.

Ohio Northern, a fellow Ohio Athletic Conference squad, is the cream of the Kiwanis Classic crop. The Polar Bears were 17-5-1 last season, champions of the OAC and qualified for the NCAA Div. III national tournament.

The Polar Bears are 4-0 this season with wins over Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Oberlin, Olivet (Mich.) and Wittenberg.

David Janusz has 11 points to lead ONU, including a team-best five goals.

Goalkeeper Dean McNeil has allowed only two goals while making 18 saves in the four wins.

Mount St. Joseph is 2-1, both wins over two-year schools — 3-1 over UC-Clermont and 15-0 over Southern State. Teddy Kerr has six goals for the Lions.

The Mount was 7-9-2 in 2015.

Wilmington is 1-1 with a loss to Wittenberg, 4-1, and a win over Covenant, 2-0. Bud Lewis’ Quakers were 5-13-1 in 2015.

Nick Baker has played both games in goal for the Quakers, recording four saves while allowing four goals.

Grady Garrison, Anton Holmqvist and Niklas Martensson have been the goal scorers for Wilmington this season.

Grady Garrison, middle, scored the first goal in Wilmington College’s 2-0 win over Covenant earlier this season. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MSOCvCOVE-Grady.jpg Grady Garrison, middle, scored the first goal in Wilmington College’s 2-0 win over Covenant earlier this season. Courtesy Photo | Randy Sarvis, Wilmington College

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

