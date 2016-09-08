BHS shuffles lineup, results same, 5-0 win

BLANCHESTER — With a revamped lineup, the Blanchester tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win Thursday over Batavia in a non-league match on the Blanchester courts.

“This was exactly what the doctor ordered,” said coach Matt Sexton. “We’ve had late nights, hot days, girls sick and everything else. This was a chance to move some people around and give some people a well-deserved day off.”

The normal doubles pairing of Erin Wilson and Lilly Tedrick moved into singles slots and earned their first career wins as singles players.

“It was great to see Erin and Lilly step into singles play and not miss a beat,” Sexton said. “They both played great tennis. Also was great for the freshman (Kayla Allen, Grace King) to get another win. It’s a shame they couldn’t have finished, because they were playing so well.”

Emily Speakman moved up and was a winner at first singles as the Ladycats improved to 8-1 on the year.

Record: Blanchester 8-1

SUMMARY

September 8, 2016

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Batavia 0

Singles

• Emily Speakman d. Sarah Farris 6-0, 6-0

• Erin Wilson d. Paige Strasel 6-0, 6-1

• Lilly Tedrick d. Megan Wallace 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

• Kayla Allen, Grace King d. Erin Turner, Chaine Shelton 5-0, retired (injury)

• Alexis Vestal, Korie White won by forfeit

