Astros fall to Blue Lions at Snow Hill CC

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Led by medalist Kyler Mount, the Washington boys golf team defeated East Clinton 178 to 194 in South Central Ohio League boys golf action at Snow Hill Country Club.

Playing the front nine at SHCC, Shane Streber was the top East Clinton player with a 43.

Brendon Walters had a 48 and Gage McConahay had a 51. Ethan Cornwell came in with a 52 and Logan Kelly carded a 55.

Mount had a 36 for the Blue Lions. Griffin Shaw shot a 40 and Gage Arazo had a 49. Tyler Rood had 53 and Brock Morris came in with a 56.

