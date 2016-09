XENIA — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team dropped a non-league match Thursday to Dayton Carroll 191 to 199 at the WGC Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons, now 9-4 on the year, were led by Gabby Woods’ 39.

Angela Miller came in with a 50 for CMHS while Taylor Kropp had a 52. Kelsey Smith and Paige Kleinholz had 58s for coach Tim McGraw’s Lady Falcons.

