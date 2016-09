BLANCHESTER — Dakota Penquite made 26 saves but Blanchester was unable to put together any offense Thursday in a 2-0 loss to New Richmond in non-league boys soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

Penquite’s play allowed the Wildcats “to keep the score low enough for Blanchester’s offense to try to make some movement down field,” BHS coach Troy Ballinger said.

However New Richmond’s defense was solid enough to keep BHS out of the goal.