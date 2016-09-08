EC tennis rallies for 3-2 win over Hillsboro

LEES CREEK — Bella Walters started the comeback and the doubles team finished it as East Clinton rallied to defeat Hillsboro 3-2 Thursday in South Central Ohio League tennis action on the EC courts.

“I was really proud of the girls,” said EC coach Doug Stehlin. “We mixed the lineup up and they fought hard to get the win against a team we lost to earlier in the season.”

Stehlin said the Lady Astros trailed 2-0 before Walters won at second singles in three sets.

Shelby Michael and Kylee Hidy then tied the match at 2-2 with a first doubles win. Then Sydney Michael and Haley Harrell picked up a win at second doubles to give East Clinton (2-5 record) the victory.

SUMMARY

September 8, 2016

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Hillsboro 2

Singles

• Hannah Pickering was def by Peyton Kidder 0-6, 0-6

• Bella Walters def Erin Clark 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

• Emily Tong was def by Breanne Fender 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

• Kyle Hidy, Shelby Michael def Jessica Moore, Abby Harman 6-2, 6-2

• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell def Asia Taylor, Morgan Kemper 6-1, 6-2

