Wildcats third in second SBAACN divisional golf

HAMERSVILLE — The Blanchester golf team finished third Thursday in the second Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division divisional match at Friends Meadows Golf Club.

On the par 36 layout, Connor Cook led the Wildcats with a 49. Clayton Guy had a 51, Aaron Anderson shot 52 and Ashlin Benne had 54.

Blanchester, 7-10 on the year, had a 206 team total. Georgetown, led by medalist Lance Sininger’s 37, shot a 176. Clermont Northeastern was second with 191. Bethel-Tate was fourth with 222, Felicity fifth with 230 and Williamsburg sixth with 233.

