Blanchester volleyball blanks Bethel-Tate

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 3-0 Thursday in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference action in the BHS gym.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 in favor of the Ladycats.

“The girls came out strong and didn’t let up,” said BHS coach Jenna Weisflock. “Every girl contributed something. All 13 girls I have on the varsity roster helped with the win.”

Shelbie Rose had 24 service points, eight assists and five digs. Shayla Sicurella had 11 service points, two kills and three digs. Morgan Oberle had 10 service points, four kills and seven blocks.

Ally Davis had nine service points and a perfect pass. Asia Baldwin had six service points, two kills, four blocks and five digs. Cheyenne Brown had a kill and three blocks.

Stephanie Gerlach had three service points, seven digs and 13 perfect passes. Morgan Deless had two blocks. Serenity Batterson had two perfect passes. Mandy Gerlach had two perfect passes. Becca Elliot had four service points and a kill. Audrey Heitzman had two service points.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-8.jpg