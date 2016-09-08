Falcons, Panthers play to 0-0 soccer tie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team battled Miami Trace to a 0-0 tie Thursday in South Central Ohio League action at Frank Irelan Field.

Joe Hammonds, the CM goalkeeper, made 15 saves in recording his first career shutout, coach Tom Henderson said.

“It was a great defensive game on both sides,” Henderson added. “Both teams fought hard and created opportunities offensively only to be turned away by good defensive play and good effort by both goalies.”

The tie puts the Falcons at 1-5-1 on the year.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SCR_cmboys_8.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SCR_cmboys_10.jpg