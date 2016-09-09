East Clinton JV volleyball whips Wilmington in 2

The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-15, 25-13 Thursday night in a South Central Ohio League match at Fred Summers Court in the Rodger O. Borror Middle School.

“Nice to have the whole team be able to play and contributed to the win,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said.

Rylee Luttrell had seven aces. Kayla Hall had two aces and a kill. Kyah Byrd made her junior varsity debut and finished with two kills. Sierra Christian had a kill. Megan Stewart had two kills.

Myah Jones and Camille Hughes had two aces each. Tori Jamison had “some great plays at the net,” McGraw said. Miranda Beener and Emma Malone had one ace each. Marah Dunn, Sydney Landrum and Savannah Pritchard “had great serve receive games,” the EC coach added.