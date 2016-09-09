High-powered Lady Lions hand BHS first loss

BLANCHESTER — New Richmond handed Blanchester its first loss of the season Thursday, 7-0, in a non-league girls soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Lady Lions scored five goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half, BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said.

In the second half, Blanchester’s Mckenzie Hamm and Sydney Scott “pieced together a solid attacking combination and had their attempts on goal,” Ballinger said.

Regan Ostermeier had nine saves in goal for BHS. Brianna Wilson provided a spark in the midfield in the second half, the BHS coach said.

Blanchester is 3-1-2- on the year.