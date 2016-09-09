Butler batters ‘Cane

The weekly Friday Night Lights pages, pages featuring photographs from varsity football games, will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the News Journal.

VANDALIA — Butler had the upper hand in all three phases of the game Friday and handed Wilmington its first loss of the season 42-21 at Memorial Field at Good Samaritan Athletic Complex.

“They were better than us in all three phases,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said of the Aviators. “Give them credit. They had a game plan and went right at it.”

Butler’s defensive pressure was too much for the Hurricane to handle in the first half. WHS freshman quarterback Brady Evans had few clean looks in the passing game, getting harassed by the Aviators’ front most of the night.

“They were better than us on the lines,” Killen said.

Dylan Beaugard, who finished with three touchdowns, was bottled up for the most part in the first half as Butler keyed on the slippery Hurricane junior.

He did score a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. The key play in that scoring drive was a long Evans pass to Matt Smith that put WHS at the Butler 25. Evans gained 10 on a draw, rushed for a first and goal to the four after corralling a low snap, then Beaugard reached paydirt.

The Aviators mis-direction offense kept the Hurricane off balance. The WHS defense had its moments, though. In fact, the Wilmington defense came up with two turnovers in the first half. Alex Muslar forced a fumble and Brett Bell recovered for the first BHS miscue.

Then Porter Pagett took advantage of Butler confusion in the backfield to force a fumble. The offense, trailing 14-7 at the time, put together a solid drive but came up short in the waning minutes of the half.

Jake Vaughan outdueled an Aviator receiver to come up with an interception in the third period.

“We played good football in spurts,” said Killen. “But it wasn’t consistent for four quarters like we needed.”

Beaugard, who caught a 69-yard scoring pass from Evans, stepped into role of quarterback when Evans went out of the game. Evans’ injury came on the receiving end of a Beaugard halfback pass. Though the pass was incomplete it was not uneventful as Evans was rocked by a Butler defender. Evans lost his helmet and it appeared his mouthpiece as well. He left the game and was shaky as he went to the sideline.

Beaugard took Wilmington right into the end zone, with the scoring play a five-yard reception for Beaugard. It wasn’t quite that simple, however. Ames took the handoff and ran into a pile of bodies behind the line of scrimmage.

But the sophomore had the presence of mind to get the ball out and pitch it forward to Beaugard who slipped through the defense and into the end zone. Henry’s kick made it 28-21 late in the third period.

As he had done earlier, though, Butler’s Trey Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and it was again a 14-point Hurricane deficit. The Aviators added a score late for the final 21-point margin.

“We just did not come to play,” Killen said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice and I tell the kids you play the game like you practice and it showed.”

Logan Flatt of Butler had 138 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Both teams are now 2-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

September 9, 2016

Memorial Field at

Good Samaritan Athletic Complex

@Butler High School

Butler 42 Wilmington 21

By Quarters

W 00.07.14.00…..21

B 07.07.14.14…..42

Scoring

First quarter

B-Jabari Wortham 4 yard run (Drew Boren PAT) 3:52

Second quarter

W-Dylan Beaugard 4 yard run (Brady Henry PAT) 11:54

B-Logan Flatt 40 yard run (Drew Boren PAT) 9:15

Third quarter

B-Trey Sanders 92 yard kickoff return (Drew Boren PAT) 11:46

W-Dylan Beaugard 69 yard pass from Brady Evans (Brady Henry PAT) 5:15

B-Trey Sanders 94 yard kickoff return (Drew Boren PAT) 5:00

W-Dylan Beaugard 5 yard pass from DJ Ames (Brady Henry PAT) 1:02

Fourth quarter

B-Logan Flatt 38 yard run (Drew Boren PAT) 11:50

B-Logan Flatt 8 yard run (Drew Boren PAT) 5:29

Statistics

Team

PLAYS-W 68, B 48. YARDS-W 118 rush, 168 pass. B 241 rush, 47 pass. FIRST DOWNS-W 13, B 11. TURNOVERS-W 1 fumble, 2 interceptions. B 2 fumbles, 1 interception. PENALTIES W 5-40, B 4-18

Individual

Passing: W-Evans 9-15, 168 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; Beaugard 0-1, Vaughan 0-3, Ames 1-1, 5 yards, 1 TD. B-Motter 4-8, 47 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: W-Beaugard 14-74, 1 TD; Ames 7-30, Cherisca 4-16, Phelps 6-3, Evans 10-(-9). B Flatt 17-138, 3 TD; Worthen 11-68, 1 TD, Motter 5-25, Casella 1-9, Mitchell 1-1

Receiving: W-Beaugard 5-100, 2 TD; Smith 1-44, Merritt 2-17, Phelps 1-13, Cherisca 1-(-1). B-Fields 1-27, Joiner 2-17, Casella 1-3

Tackles: Pagett 7, B. Bell 7, Phelps 4 Kessler 6, Muslar 2, Marsh 1, Mayer 1, Beaugard 1, Vaughan 1, Joiner 1

By Mark Huber

