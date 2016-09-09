Football Standings

South Central Ohio League
Team All SCOL
W L W L
Miami Trace 3 0 0 0
Washington 3 0 0 0
Chillicothe 2 1 0 0
Clinton-Massie 2 1 0 0
Wilmington 2 1 0 0
McClain 1 2 0 0
Hillsboro 0 2 0 0
East Clinton 0 3 0 0
Week 3 Games
Vandalia Butler 42 Wilmington 21
Clinton-Massie 36 Springfield Shawnee 0
Greeneview 49 East Clinton 12
Chillicothe 12 Teays Valley 10
Miami Trace 56 Logan Elm 14
Zane Trace 42 McClain 7
Washington 35 London 22
Clermont NE at Hillsboro (Saturday)
Week 4 Games
Wilmington at McClain
Clinton-Massie at Miami Trace
Chillicothe at East Clinton
Hillsboro at Washington
Southern Buckeye Conference
National Division
Team All SBAAC
W L W L
Williamsburg 2 1 0 0
Blanchester 2 1 0 0
Bethel-Tate 1 2 0 0
Batavia 1 2 0 0
Clermont NE 0 2 0 0
Week 3 Games
Blanchester 54 Waynesville 35
Williamsburg 3 Amelia 0
Goshen 42 Bethel-Tate 14
Madeira 53 Batavia 0
Clermont NE at Hillsboro (Saturday)
Week 4 Games
Blanchester at Goshen
Fayetteville at Williamsburg
Norwood at Bethel-Tate
St Bernard at Clermont NE