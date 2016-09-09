Posted on by

Football Standings


South Central Ohio League

Team All SCOL

W L W L

Miami Trace 3 0 0 0

Washington 3 0 0 0

Chillicothe 2 1 0 0

Clinton-Massie 2 1 0 0

Wilmington 2 1 0 0

McClain 1 2 0 0

Hillsboro 0 2 0 0

East Clinton 0 3 0 0

Week 3 Games

Vandalia Butler 42 Wilmington 21

Clinton-Massie 36 Springfield Shawnee 0

Greeneview 49 East Clinton 12

Chillicothe 12 Teays Valley 10

Miami Trace 56 Logan Elm 14

Zane Trace 42 McClain 7

Washington 35 London 22

Clermont NE at Hillsboro (Saturday)

Week 4 Games

Wilmington at McClain

Clinton-Massie at Miami Trace

Chillicothe at East Clinton

Hillsboro at Washington

——-

Southern Buckeye Conference

National Division

Team All SBAAC

W L W L

Williamsburg 2 1 0 0

Blanchester 2 1 0 0

Bethel-Tate 1 2 0 0

Batavia 1 2 0 0

Clermont NE 0 2 0 0

Week 3 Games

Blanchester 54 Waynesville 35

Williamsburg 3 Amelia 0

Goshen 42 Bethel-Tate 14

Madeira 53 Batavia 0

Clermont NE at Hillsboro (Saturday)

Week 4 Games

Blanchester at Goshen

Fayetteville at Williamsburg

Norwood at Bethel-Tate

St Bernard at Clermont NE

