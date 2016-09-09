LEES CREEK – Greeneview unleashed a high-­scoring attack in the first quarter with four touchdowns and never looked back, as the Rams posted a 49-­12 victory over East Clinton Friday night.

The Astros are still seeking their first victory of the season, falling to 0-­3, while the Rams improve their record to 2-­.1

Though not making any excuses, Astros head coach Jeremy Yankey pointed out that because of disciplinary reasons, several of his starters (six in all and the majority seniors) did not get the opportunity to start Friday’s game. They missed Monday’s scheduled practice.

“Take nothing away from (Jamestown) because I think Greeneview will be a playoff team this year,” said Yankey. “But, I have a point to make. Some of these upperclassmen have to understand their roles and responsibilities. We seem to lack passion about the game of football. They must be accountable. That is why we sat them down and I hope they get the message.”

Greeneview capitalized and maximized its first quarter possessions, reeling off four touchdowns en route to a 28­-0 advantage. Senior running back Austin Roberts scored from 16 yards at the 8:52 mark. Kicker Bryce Wilson tacked on the PAT. Rams’ quarterback Collin Matt found wide receiver Ethan Bradds on the next series, covering 30 yards, and Wilson added the PAT.

Greeneview tacked on a pair of scores including one on the final play of the quarter when quarterback Matt connected with Collin Wilson. Again, Wilson booted the PAT through the uprights. Greeneview added a pair of second quarter touchdowns, extending their lead to 42­-0 at halftime.

East Clinton avoided a shutout when Anthony Osburn ran it in from 12 yards out with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter. A botched snap from center negated an attempt for the PAT kick from EC place kicker Austin Arellano.

East Clinton scored its second touchdown on the night with 6:40 to go in the final quarter, as fullback Cody Fosbrink took it to paydirt from 12 yards out. Again, a bad snap foiled a chance for the PAT kick.

“We’ve got to come back quickly,” said Yankey. “We have to learn from these mistakes and ultimately find the passion. We need dedication and hopefully things can get turned around.”

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

