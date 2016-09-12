Reds homestand highlights Sept. 12-18 Brewers, Pirates

Day-night doubleheader & Oktoberfest Weekend

• Please note the details listed below for Saturday’s make-up game and the game time change for the originally scheduled game.

• An Oktoberfest Ticket Package is available for all Sept. 16-18 games featuring a commemorative mug plus your first drink or beer at the game and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

• For parking and directions during Oktoberfest Weekend, visit reds.com/Parking or GetToOktoberfest.com.

Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

• Police & Fire Appreciation Night: Many of tonight’s pregame ceremonies will feature members of local police, fire, sheriff and EMT departments.

• 9/11 World Trade Center Steel: A 12-foot long piece of structural steel from one of the World Trade Center Twin Towers will be on display in the Kroger Fan Zone. The traveling memorial is part of The Fire Museum of Greater Cincinnati.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

• Bark in the Park: Tonight is the fourth and final Bark in the Park game this season, presented by Iams and Kroger. 400 dogs and their owners will be in a special seating area while the Kroger Fan Zone will turn into the “Dog Zone” with product samples and activities for both dogs and owners. A pregame parade with all the dogs and owners is scheduled to begin at 6:25 p.m. A limited number of dog tickets are still available at reds.com/dogday. Dog packages must be purchased in advance of game day.

• First Pitch: Tom Jackson, Cincinnati resident and NFL analyst who recently retired after 29 years on ESPN, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. (Senior Citizen Special)

Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:10 p.m. (Fireworks Friday)

• Fiesta Rojos: As part of Heritage Weekend, festivities will include pregame ceremonies and activities around the ballpark to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Reds players and coaches will wear the alternate “Los Rojos” jerseys.

• Fireworks Friday: Postgame Rozzi’s fireworks show with a “Fiesta Rojos” soundtrack, presented by AAA.

• MLB Hispanic Heritage Logo: MLB has added an accent mark to its silhouetted batter logo in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The special Acento logo will be used in MLB ballparks, in traditional and social media, and on Ponle Acento batting practice t-shirts that will be worn by Reds players prior to tonight’s game.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, game #1 – 12:10 p.m. (gates open at 10:40 a.m.)

• Make-up game: Today’s 12:10 p.m. game is a make-up from a rainout on Tuesday, May 10. Fans holding tickets for that game may present their same ticket for today’s 12:10 p.m. game with no exchange necessary.

• First Pitch #1: Clayton Murphy, bronze medalist in the 800-meter run at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. He is a native of New Paris, Ohio.

• First Pitch #2: World eating champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Joey holds the world brat eating record (70 brats in 10 minutes) and will defend his title this weekend at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, game #2 – 6:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:10 p.m., Super Saturday)

• Game time change: Today’s 6:10 p.m. game was originally scheduled for 4:10 p.m. and was changed to accommodate the make-up game.

• Reds Stein: As part of Super Saturdays, free commemorative stein to the first 20,000 fans, presented by Moerlein Lager House.

• Redstoberfest: As part of Heritage Weekend, festivities include pregame ceremonies and activities throughout the game celebrating German Heritage Day and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:10 p.m. (Family Sunday, #RedsSocial)

• Kids Raisel Iglesias Fathead®: As part of family day at the ballpark, free Raisel Iglesias Fathead® wall decal to kids 14 and younger, presented by Cincinnati Bell.

• Shamrock the Ballpark: As part of Heritage Weekend, festivities will include Irish dancers performing before the game and many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies will feature representatives from local Irish organizations celebrating Irish Heritage Day. Reds players and coaches will wear alternate white and green jerseys.

Ticket Offers For This Homestand

• Senior Citizen Special: For select games (including Sept. 14) fans 60 and older may purchase select non-premium tickets at half-price in advance of game day only: reds.com/Seniors. Excludes Dugout Box, Upper View Level, Value View and Kroger Bleachers. Subject to availability.

• Oktoberfest Ticket Package – Sept 16-18: The Reds and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati have joined forces to provide fans a “Reds & Oktoberfest” ticket package for the games Sept. 16-18. Ticket packages start as low as $20 and include a Reds ticket, commemorative Oktoberfest mug, first drink or beer at the Reds game and first drink or beer at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: reds.com/Oktoberfest

• Family Sunday: For every Sunday home game, families can get up to three half-price tickets with purchase of a full-price ticket, presented by Klosterman Bakery: reds.com/Family

• #RedsSocial Game – Sept. 18: Celebrate Irish Heritage Day at the fourth and final #RedsSocial of the season, presented by T-Mobile. For just $20, fans get a ticket to the Fioptics District at GABP, a $9 concession credit and a limited edition “Kiss me, I’m a Reds fan” t-shirt: reds.com/RedsSocial.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

• 1976 World Series Replica Ring: Fans visiting the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September will receive a 1976 World Series replica ring free with regular price admission or a Scotts Great American Ball Park tour. (while supplies last)

• “The William Hoy Story” book signing – Sept. 17: Author Nancy Churnin will be signing copies of her new book “The William Hoy Story” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Hear the true story of William Hoy, a deaf baseball player who changed the game forever. Attendance is free with museum admission or membership. Books will be for sale at the Hall of Fame for $16.99.

Reds Community Fund

• Marty Golf – Sept. 11 & 12: The 12th annual CBTS Marty Brennaman Golf Classic, benefiting the Reds Community Fund, takes place Sept. 11 & 12 at Belterra Casino Resort. Hosted by Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, more than 50 celebrity guests will participate, including former Reds players and members of the local and national media. Details at reds.com/MartyGolf.