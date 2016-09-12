Blanchester 7th, 8th grade football sweeps Broncos

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade football teams swept a pair of games Sept. 7 against the squads from Western Brown.

The eighth grade Wildcats recorded a 40-12 win.

Brayden Sipple accounted for six touchdowns in the win. Brody Rice had three receiving scores while Trenton Czaika had one and Gage Huston had one.

The Blanchester defense was strong and was led by Brady Phillips, Blake Richard and Colt Conover, according to coach Josh Creekmore.

The Blanchester seventh graders came out on top 32-12.

Adam Frump and Blake Coffman both had two rushing touchdowns. Gabe McVey had one rushing touchdown.

Frump, Levi St. John and Jackson Bray led the defense, Creekmore said.

Blanchester plays at New Richmond Wednesday, seventh grade at 4:30 p.m. and the eighth grade to follow.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blanjrhi_3.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blanjrhi_9.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blanjrhi_36.jpg