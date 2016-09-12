Massie runners compete at Mason Invitational

MASON — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed in the Mason Invitational Saturday.

For the Lady Falcons, AJ Houseman ran 15th out of 111 runners who finished the race. Her time was 22:15.

Katie Hughes ran 22:50 and finished 23rd. Lilly Lentine was 43rd in 24:07.

The Clinton-Massie boys were 17th out of 19 complete teams.

Alex Hudson led the way, finishing 76th in 20:29. Noah Brausch was 99th in 21:06, Logan Fisher 102nd in 21:08, Brennen Swope 129th in 22:39, Talent Sagraves 141st in 23:48, Jakob Meranda 146th in 24:15, Nate Baker 147th in 24:28, Brandon Williams 148th in 24:35, Colin McDowell 158th in 25:55, Clayton Amburgy 172nd in 30:13 and Alex Shelton 174th in 32:14.

Emma Muterspaw led the middle school girls by finishing 10th in 13:49. Maddy Spiewak was 127th in 19:01

The middle school boys race was cancelled because of storms, coach Dean Richardson said.