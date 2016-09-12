Lovett leads WC women to 4-3 win over Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER — Junior Ashley Lovett tallied her first career hat trick and the Wilmington College women’s soccer team never trailed in recording its first win of the season over Manchester, 4-3, at Good Field Saturday.

“Ashley Lovett was outstanding,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Spirk. “She was definitely the MVP, creating a lot of opportunities and shots. She wasn’t the only reason we won, but she was definitely a big reason.”

Lovett was responsible for 16 of 49 shots the Fightin’ Quakers launched. Fifteen of those 49 shots were on goal with Lovett having six shots on frame.

The junior got the ball rolling with a goal less than 10 minutes into the contest and after the Spartans tallied an equalizer, Lovett enabled Wilmington to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

Wilmington gained a two-goal lead as Lovett and senior Taylor Scott combined for a goal 10 minutes into the second half. It kicked off a stretch in which the teams traded four goals in 12 minutes.

Freshman Alex Vestal tallied what would be the game-winning goal in the 66th minute.

“We did a better job of combining,” said Spirk. “It really created a lot of opportunities and a lot of chances.”

It says a lot about the offensive adjustments as Wilmington, which has scored just once in its first three games, played the game on a grass field in constant rain.

“Weather conditions made it difficult at times,” said Spirk.

Junior Ana Hosler allowed three goals on six shots in the victory.

Wilmington (1-1-2) travels to Earlham 4 p.m. Wednesday.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO.wc_-8.jpg