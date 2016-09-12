WC volleyball drops three matches at MSJ tourney

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington College volleyball team lost three matches Friday and Saturday at the Mount St. Joseph tournament.

On Saturday, the Quakers lost to host Mount St. Joseph, 17-25, 15-25, 13-25 and North Central, 16-25, 11-25, 20-25. On Friday, Wilmington was defeated by Berea, 18-25, 24-26, 16-25.

Freshman Amber Rox led the team with 10 kills and 49 attempts.

Senior Kara Short and junior Kennedy Harshaw each added six kills.

Freshman Alyssa McKenzie continues to pace the offense, distributing a team-high 18 assists.

Junior Becca Harting had her second straight game with at least 15 digs, finishing with 19.

Freshman Shelby Wright and McKenzie each recorded two service aces.

Against MSJ, Amber Rox had five kills. Kennedy Harshaw had four kills. Becca Harting had 11 digs. Alyssa McKenzie had 11 assists and three aces.

On Friday against Berea, Rox had 1 kills while Kara Short and Harshaw had six kills each. McKenzie had 18 assists and two aces. Harting came up with 19 digs while Shelby Wright had two aces.

Wilmington (0-5) travels to Earlham 7 p.m. Wednesday for another non-conference match.