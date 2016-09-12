Blanchester girls first at Corbin Invitational

FELICITY — With three of the top six runners, the Blanchester girls cross country team won the John S. Corbin Invitational here at Washington Park.

Led by third-place runner Savannah Rhodes, the Ladycats finished with 28 points. Runnerup Bethel-Tate had 82 points.

East Clinton also competed in the meet.

Veronica Brewer was fifth for the EC girls, running a 22:55.05. Aiden Henson was first runner for the Astros’ boys to hit the line with a 19:59.66 clocking.

For the Blanchester boys, Hunter Browning was ninth overall in 18:42.02.

Rhodes ran 22:14.48 while teammate Mckenzie Hamm was fourth in 22:20.42 and Olivia Gundler was sixth in 22:55.61.

SUMMARY

September 10, 2016

@Washington Park

Boys results

Teams

Bethel-Tate 68 Western Brown 68 Seven Hills 92 Felicity 98 Blanchester 100 Georgetown 112 Clermont Northeastern 149 East Clinton 198

Individuals (83 runners)

1, Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate, 16:18.24; 9, Hunter Browning, B, 18:42.02; 13, Tyler Holland, B, 18:59.24; Sean Holland, B, 18:59.47; 23, Aiden Henson, EC, 19:59.66; 24, Ricky Davis, B, 20:00.15; 31, Danny Feal Fajardo, EC, 20:38.5; 53, Samuel Reinhart, B, 23:19.88; 59, Blake Bronson, EC, 24:23.51; 66, Nick Phillips, B, 25:41.93; 70, Mathew O’Neil, B, 27:28.49; 71, Zach Mitchell, EC, 27:43.11; 76, Ethan Ambrose, EC, 28:51.05; 77, Matt Mitchell, EC, 28:59.68; 82, Johnathon Trivett, B, 34:35.12

Girls results

Teams

Blanchester 28 Bethel-Tate 82 Western Brown 87 East Clinton 95 Felicity 106 Williamsburg 107

Individuals (49 runners)

1, Katlin Colwell, GEO, 21:37.1; 3, Savannah Rhodes, B, 22:14.48; 4, Mckenzie Hamm, B, 22:20.42; 5, Veronica Brewer, EC, 22:55.05; 6, Olivia Gundler, B, 22:55.61; 10, Elecia Patton, B, 23:55; 12, Alexis Davis, B, 23:57.79; 16, Rebecca Bevan, EC, 25:14.7; 20, Emma Gundler, B, 26:11.53; 23, Mckenzie Miller, B, 27:40.9; 26, Brittany Wheeler, EC, 28:09.29; 28, Taylor McQuitty, B, 28:28.72; 29, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 28:39.95; 31, Emily Hinkle, B, 28:58.02; 41, Emilee Cross, EC, 33:20.82; 43 Alex Hughes, EC, 33:33.67

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan_ec-2.jpg