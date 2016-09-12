Blanchester, East Clinton 7th, 8th grade runners at Felicity

FELICITY — The Blanchester and East Clinton seventh and eighth grade cross country teams competed Saturday at the John S. Corbin Invitational cross country meet.

The Blanchester boys were runnersup in the meet with Brett Bandow the top runner, finishing ninth in 13:42.59.

For East Clinton’s boys, Trent Garen was seventh in the meet in 13:20.17. EC was fifth in the team standings.

For the girls, Carah Antek of East Clinton was seventh in 15:42.69.

Kenzie Kratzer was 15th for the Blanchester girls in 17:18.41.

SUMMARY

September 10, 2016

John S. Corbin Invitational

@Washington Park

Girls results

Teams

Western Brown 19 Felicity 47 Fayetteville 71

Individuals (42 runners)

1, Paige Abbinante, WB, 14:16.36; 7, Carah Antek, EC, 15:42.69; 15, Kenzie Kratzer, B, 17:18.41; 16, Kenton Deaton, EC, 17:24.73; 19, Myah Antek, EC, 17:29.47; 34, Autumn Martin, B, 21:51.99; 40, Aleah Wells, B, 23:42.33; 41, Maddie Coldiron, B, 24:08.31

Boys results

Teams

Western Brown 30 Blanchester 77 Bethel-Tate 84 Georgetown 116 East Clinton 131 Felicity 136 Clermont Northeastern 136

Individuals (66 runners)

1, AJ Hurt, WB, 12:05.27; 7, Trent Garen, EC, 13:20.17; 9, Brett Bandow, B, 13:42.59; 11, Carter Stevens, B, 13:48.98; 15, Bryce Highlander, B, 14:01.51; 18, Nolan Gray, B, 14:15.52; 20, Van Frye, EC, 14:35.2; 26, Matt Holland, B, 14:51.31; 27, Taylor Cochran, B, 14:52.97; 29, Quinten Tolle, EC, 15:00.22; 34, Brian Miller, B, 15:24.23; 36, Jacob Haun, B, 15:27.4; 42, Jacob Hamm, B, 15:57.01; 47, Justin Arnold, EC, 16:41.14; 48, Zach Vest, EC, 16:42.47; 56, Seth Akers, B, 17:30.9; 63, Clayton Baker, B, 19:27.59; 66, Conner Beitush, EC, 30:20.