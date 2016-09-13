WC’s Lovett honored by OAC

The Ohio Athletic Conference honored a Wilmington College women’s soccer player for her work on the pitch this week.

Junior Ashley Lovett (Washington Senior High School) was named OAC Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Lovett tallied her first career hat trick in Wilmington’s 4-3 victory over Manchester.

Lovett was all over the place Saturday, launching 16 of Wilmington’s 49 shots. She managed six shots on goal.

Wilmington (1-1-2) travels to Richmond, Ind. Wednesday to play Earlham in non-conference action.

Ashley Lovett, right, a Washington Senior High School graduate, was named OAC Player of the Week. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SCR_wc_ashleylovett2-2.jpg Ashley Lovett, right, a Washington Senior High School graduate, was named OAC Player of the Week. Mark Huber | News Journal