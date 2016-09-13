Lady Falcons tennis whips Warriors 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Facing future league rival, the Clinton-Massie tennis team blanked Goshen 5-0 Monday in a non-league match on the CM courts.
“It was a good chance to compete with another team from our sectional and prepare for next month’s tournament,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.
The Lady Falcons are now 7-5 on the year. Clinton-Massie moving to the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference next season. Goshen, as well as Tuesday’s opponent Western Brown, is a member of the SBAAC.
Hailey Clayborn won her first singles match to improve to 12-3 on the year.
SUMMARY
September 12, 2016
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0
Singles
• Hailey Clayborn (12-3) def Caroline Clifton 6-4, 6-0
• Anne Thompson (10-5) def Kelsey Salmons 6-2, 6-1
• Morgan Edgar (6-9) def Regan Cravens 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb (9-6) def Dinah Middick, Bailey Glass, 6-3, 3-0 (retired)
• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly (9-5) def Kasandra Palafax, Sam Huhn 6-2, 6-2
Junior varsity
• Raelee Shultz, Nina Lazic def Savannah Dever, Margarita Lawson 8-3