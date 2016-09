GREENFIELD — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team had no trouble Monday with McClain in a South Central Ohio League match at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Led by Max Carnevale’s even par 36, the Falcons had a 160 team total while the Tigers shot 210.

Caleb Enright and Keith Mineer had 41s and Thomas Carter and Drew Kienle had 42s. Cam Collett shot a 46.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-5.jpg