Lady Falcons top Lady Hurricane in SCOL golf at Elks

The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Wilmington 193 to 222 Monday in a South Central Ohio League match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.
Gabby Woods led the Lady Falcons with a 42 on the par 35 layout.
Clinton-Massie improves to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the SCOL.
Jezreel Forand had a 48 for Massie while Angelia Miller shot a 51. Kelsey Smith and Taylor Kropp both carded 52s and Emma Filipkowski had a 59.
For Wilmington, Heather Fryman had a season-best 47.
Lindsey Murphy came in with a 53 and Meredith Robinson had a 58. Carrie Robinson shot a 64. Brooklyn Taylor had a 70 and Adrienne Besser shot a 73.