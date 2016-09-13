Lady Falcons top Lady Hurricane in SCOL golf at Elks

The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Wilmington 193 to 222 Monday in a South Central Ohio League match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Gabby Woods led the Lady Falcons with a 42 on the par 35 layout.

Clinton-Massie improves to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the SCOL.

Jezreel Forand had a 48 for Massie while Angelia Miller shot a 51. Kelsey Smith and Taylor Kropp both carded 52s and Emma Filipkowski had a 59.

For Wilmington, Heather Fryman had a season-best 47.

Lindsey Murphy came in with a 53 and Meredith Robinson had a 58. Carrie Robinson shot a 64. Brooklyn Taylor had a 70 and Adrienne Besser shot a 73.

