Lady Broncos edge Ladycats 3-2 on tennis courts

MT. ORAB — The Blanchester tennis team dropped its second match of the year Monday in a 3-2 loss to Western Brown.

The Ladycats, who defeated the Lady Broncos earlier in the season, are now 8-2 on the year.

“Full credit goes to Western Brown,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They stepped up their level of play from our first match last week and they were very much the deserving winners of this match.”

Blanchester wins came at first and second singles by Brooke Honaker and Emily Speakman.

“They both had tough matches and were down at times during their match but they found a way to power through and win,” said Sexton. “It speaks to their mental toughness and leadership that they were able to raise their level when they needed it most.”

SUMMARY

September 12, 2016

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3, Blanchester 2

(NOTE: Match winner listed first)

Singles

• Brooke Honaker (B) d. Kasi Boyd 6-4, 6-2

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Becca Carroll 6-3, 6-4

• Hanna Young (W) d. Korie White 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Brooklyn O’Hara, Savanna Roades (W) d. Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

• Hailey Bradshaw, Kasey Fox (W) d. Megan Weber, Alexis Vestal 6-4, 1-6, 6-0

Exhibition

• Kayla Allen, Grace King won 6-3

• Lexie Winemiller, Lydia Falgner lost 3-6

