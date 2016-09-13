Scorecard playoff decides senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Herb Johnson, Kenny Hill and John Hughes had a 5-under par 31 Tuesday and won a scorecard playoff to take first place in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Jerry Hatton, Steve Olinger, Bill Ross.

• 31: Jim Luck, Don Sicurella, Dennis Kruszka, Rusty Smethwick.

• 31: Ron Kersey, Gary Bishop, Billy Stephens, Ron Hart.

• 32: French Hatfield, Jim Doak, Doggie Anderson, Lee Jones.

• 32: Homer Matthews, Ed Farley, Jim Frank, Rocky Long.

• 32: Gerry Marcum, Bruce Barrett, Oakie Waddell.