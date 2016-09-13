CMMS boys golf match halted by rain

The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team has started its season with a couple of matches.

Last Thursday, the young Falcons were matched up against Legacy at Majestic Springs for a two-person scramble. The match ended prematurely because of rain, coach Phil Larrick said. Clinton-Massie led three of four matches and were up by a total of five strokes.

On Aug. 25, Massie played Incarnation, a private feeder school for primarily Kettering Alter, Larrick said. The match took place at The Practice Center in Franklin and Clinton-Massie lost 163 to 182.

“I was pleased considering it was the first match for all but two of my players,” said Larrick.

Kaleb Hughes had a 42 to lead the Falcons. Ryan McDonald shot 45 and Clay Carroll had a 47. Braeden Adams came in with a 48 and Brett Bailey had a 49. Christian Doss carded a 51 and Ben Smith shot a 54.