Wildcat golfers third again in SBCN divisional

BATAVIA — Blanchester again finished third Tuesday in the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference divisional match at Cedar Trace Golf Club.

This was the third divisional and BHS has finished third in all three. Blanchester is 10-12 on the year.

Lance Sininger of Georgetown had a 37 and was event medalist. Clermont Northeastern was the overall team champion with 181. Georgetown had a 188, Blanchester 213, Bethel-Tate 232, Williamsburg 241 and Felicity 259.

Conner Cook had a 49 on the par 36 front nine at Cedar Trace.

Aaron Anderson and Clayton Guy both shot 54 while Ashlin Benne was a stroke behind at 55.

