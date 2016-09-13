Ladycats roar to 5-0 win over Indians

NORWOOD — With five matches decidedly in their favor, the Blanchester Ladycats defeated Norwood 5-0 Tuesday in a non-league girls tennis match at the Carl and Edyth Lindner Waterworks Park.

“This match was about going down there, taking care of business and coming home, and we did that,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Blanchester is 9-2 with the win.

Alexis Vestal won her first varsity singles match, 6-1, 6-1.

“She served well and played with confidence,” said Sexton.

SUMMARY

September 13, 2016

@Norwood High School

Blanchester 5, Norwood 0

Singles

• Brooke Honaker d. Echo Robinson 6-0, 6-0

• Emily Speakman d. Jennifer Sepulveda 6-0, 6-1

• Alexis Vestal d. Cami Greene 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

• Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick d. Emily Isaac, Naomi Griswold 6-1, 6-0

• Megan Weber, Korie White d. Katie Hensley, Lily Rose 6-1, 6-0

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-12.jpg