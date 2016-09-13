Lady Hurricane breezes to 5-0 tennis win

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School tennis team breezed to a 5-0 win over Hillsboro Tuesday in South Central Ohio League action at HHS.
Wilmington is now 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the league.
Brooklyn Nielsen at second singles and the doubles team of Emily Davis and Emma Schroeder were both 6-0, 6-0 winners.
SUMMARY
September 13, 2016
@Hillsboro High School
Wilmington 5 Hillsboro 0
Singles
• Katie Schroeder def Peyton Kidder 6-2, 6-0
• Brooklyn Nielsen def Erin Clark 6-0, 6-0
• Joann Gonzalez def Breanne Fender 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
• Veronica Ilg, Alli Kees def Jessica Moon, Abby Harman 6-1, 6-2
• Emily Davis, Emma Schroeder def Samantha Stodgel, Morgan Kemper 6-0, 6-0