More than $700 raised at EC Volley For The Cure

LEES CREEK- The East Clinton volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 28-26 Tuesday night in South Central Ohio League action at the EC gym.

But more importantly, more than $700 was raised for Carlin Valente during the annual Volley For The Cure event.

Valente is the mother of East Clinton sophomore volleyball player Savannah Pritchard. The $700 will be used for Valente’s medical expenses, EC coach Sarah Sodini said.

“Thanks to local businesses Ollie’s, Skyline, Jill Sodini (Mary Kay), Bond Insurance, Merle Norman, TSC, The Christian Book Store, Everyday Chic, Traditions Restaurant, 9-Round, Autumn Years for their donations,” Sodini said.

Players and fans from Clinton-Massie and Western Brown also participated in the event.

More on the match itself will be published in Thursday’s News Journal.

