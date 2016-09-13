Votto HR backs Straily, Reds beat Brewers for 5th win in row

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and drove in two runs, Dan Straily pitched a career-high eight innings and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of some sloppy Milwaukee fielding, beating the Brewers 6-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Adam Duvall put the Reds ahead for good in the third with the first of his two doubles. The Reds went on to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Straily (12-8) pitched around solo home runs by Keon Broxton and Jonathan Villar to improve to 8-2 since the All-Star break. He allowed three hits and two runs with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Tony Cingrani pitched the ninth, allowing Chris Carter’s 34th homer, a two-run shot.

Matt Garza (5-7) allowed five runs, only one earned, in five innings as the Brewers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Votto’s solo home run in the first inning was his 24th of the season. He has 28 homers and 91 RBIs against the Brewers in his career, his top totals versus one opponent.

Milwaukee, which went into the game with the major leagues’ worst fielding percentage, committed errors on Cincinnati’s first two batters of the third. Garza hit Eugenio Suarez with one out to load the bases and Votto tied it at 2 with a single before Duvall hit a two-run double.

Brandon Phillips then hit a fly ball to right-center field that Kirk Niewenhuis caught while being jostled by Broxton, the center fielder.

Votto scored on the sacrifice fly, but Duvall was thrown out at the plate trying to take advantage of the mini-collision and score from second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Michael Blazek is scheduled to throw a simulated game in Chicago on Thursday after throwing one on Monday. Blazek hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 13 after suffering a right forearm strain.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28 because of right biceps soreness, threw a 44-pitch bullpen session. He is tentatively scheduled for another session on Friday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (8-3) makes his third start since coming off the disabled list on September 1. He progressed from 3 1/3 innings in his first start to five in his next outing.

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (2-3), who notched his first major league win on May 6 against the Brewers, is Cincinnati’s scheduled starter on Wednesday.