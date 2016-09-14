EC middle school raises $1,100 on Volley For The Cure night

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept matches from Clinton-Massie Tuesday on the annual Volley For The Cure night at ECMS.
The EC seventh grade won by scores of 25-18, 25-14.
The EC eighth grade was victorious 25-8, 25-19.
Clinton-Massie coach Kari Rudduck said Karsyn Lisle stepped up and played a great second game at setter.
East Clinton coach Jaime Evanshine said more than $1,100 was raised in honor of Ashley Boggs Fizer in her fight to overcome breast cancer.
“The love and energy in the gymnasium was incredible,” Evanshine said.