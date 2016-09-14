EC middle school raises $1,100 on Volley For The Cure night

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept matches from Clinton-Massie Tuesday on the annual Volley For The Cure night at ECMS.

The EC seventh grade won by scores of 25-18, 25-14.

The EC eighth grade was victorious 25-8, 25-19.

Clinton-Massie coach Kari Rudduck said Karsyn Lisle stepped up and played a great second game at setter.

East Clinton coach Jaime Evanshine said more than $1,100 was raised in honor of Ashley Boggs Fizer in her fight to overcome breast cancer.

“The love and energy in the gymnasium was incredible,” Evanshine said.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ECJH1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ECJH2.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ECJH3.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ECJH4.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ECJH5.jpg