Wildcats JV football loses for first time 40-12

WAYNESVILLE — The Blanchester reserve football team was defeated for the first time this season on Saturday by Waynesville, 40-12.

Stalled drives and turnovers plagued Blanchester’s offense on the day, coach Brian Damewood said.

Cody Henson gained 122 yards on 20 rushing attempts. Dale Sturgill and Christian Stubbs both rushed for a touchdown.

Blanchester’s defense fell victim to several big plays, according to Damewood. Chace Sicurella led the defense with two sacks. Austin Walker also added to the defense’s efforts with one sack and a forced fumble.