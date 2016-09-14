Ladycats volleyball takes 3 from Lady G-Men

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 Tuesday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference match.

“The girls came ready to play; they started strong and didn’t let up,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said.

The coach said Ally Davis played well defensively, finishing with five digs and five perfect passes. “Every ball that came to her went right where it was suppose to,” Weisflock said.

In addition, Davis contributed 14 points.

Asia Baldwin led the attack with 12 kills to go along with eight points, four digs and seven perfect passes. Shelbie Rose had 16 assists and 14 points. Shayla Sicurella had a kill, a block and 14 points.

Morgan Oberle had four kills, seven blocks and 14 points. Cheyenne Brown had a kill and three points. Stephanie Gerlach had two points, nine digs and 19 perfect passes.