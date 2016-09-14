Blanchester JH splits matches with Goshen volleyball

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches Tuesday with Goshen.

The eighth grade was a 25-20, 25-19 winner.

Lana Roy had 11 points and four aces. Casey Kingsland had seven points, three aces, two kills and five assists. Caili Baumann had four points, seven aces and an assist. Destiny Waldron contributed three points and three kills. Noelani Tongonan had two points, an ace, four kills and two assists.

Coach Jamie Kingsland said the eighth grade Ladycats “came together as a team and played aggressively. They practiced hard on Monday and it paid off against Goshen.”

In the seventh grade match, Blanchester was defeated 15-25, 21-25.

Madison Creager and Taylor Combs had four points and two aces each. Creager also had three kills. Brooklyn Bockstiegel and Madison Pembleton had three points and an ace. Samantha Naylor had two points and an ace. Autumn Medley and Ruanna Mueller served one point each.