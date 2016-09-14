5K Run/Walk to benefit Homes for Troops organization

A 5K Run/Walk that will benefit the Homes for Troops organization will be held Oct. 1. The event is being hosted by Vital Fitness and Tanks BBQ with Tyler Viars.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Vital Fitness, 1050 Prairie Ave. in Wilmington.

Registration, which includes a T-shirt and lunch, is now open for the event. Pre-registration by Sept. 22 is $40 for adults and $30 for students ages 13-18. Children 12 and under can participate in the run/walk for free but must pay a meal charge.

The lunch will be brisket or pulled pork, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and a drink, all of which will be provided by Viars’ Tanks BBQ.

Sweetwater Bay Boutique, Clash and #localjewels also will be on-hand with their new fall arrivals for purchase.

Registration can be done at the Vital Fitness office. The course is stroller friendly. There also is a lunch only option.

For more information, contact the Vital Fitness office at 937-556-5779 or Lara Luttrell at [email protected]

All proceeds will go directly to Homes for Troops.

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds mortgage-free, specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured Veterans Post – 9/11, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.